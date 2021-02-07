NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Davidson County COVID-19 Community Assessment Centers will operate from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. this week.
The Community Assessment Centers are located at:
- Nissan Stadium, Lot N, 1 Titans Way, Nashville, TN 37213
- Meharry Medical College, 918 21st Ave. N., Nashville, TN 37208
- Former Kmart location, 2419 Murfreesboro Pk., Nashville, TN 37217
The operational times are subject to change depending on expected weather conditions provided by the National Weather Service.
Testing is free to the public at all community assessment centers operated by Meharry Medical College.
Metro’s COVID-19 Hotline number is 615-862-7777. The hotline operates 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Click for information about Metro Nashville-Davidson’s COVID-19 response.
