NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Just two days before the Christmas holiday, more than 100 people have no place to stay after a fire badly damaged an extended stay hotel on Antioch Pike.
Travoyce Fuller, one of the long-time residents of the hotel, said she’s still trying to come to terms with the damage she came home to after work.
“It’s home. It’s more than just an extended stay motel,” said Fuller.
The daylight gave a clearer view of the destruction, making it even more heartbreaking for those staying there.
“Clothes, pictures, smoke damage is really what it did in our room, water, you can’t get that back,” said Fuller.
A fire broke out early Wednesday morning at the Stay Lodge Hotel. Fire crews said the flames started on the first floor and quickly spread to the second. Luckily no one was hurt and fire crews were able to evacuate the building.
“I don’t even know what’s next,” said Fuller.
Fuller said that the hotel is home for several families and individuals who don’t have permanent housing with 115 displaced, a sad reality less than 48 hours before Christmas Day.
“Christmas is to see somebody else smile, and now you really can’t smile,” said Fuller.
For now, many of the occupants were transferred to another nearby motel and are receiving help from the American Red Cross.
“If it’s someone that can just help, please come and help. Christmas is just two days away, please help,” said Fuller.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.