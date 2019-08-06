NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Hot temperatures can cause injuries to dog’s paws.
The paws could get injured because of excessive running or walking on hot pavement.
Nashville veterinarian Erin Manuel recommends to continuously check your pets’ paws to make sure they are OK.
“Just check their pads when you come back inside,” said Manuel, who works at Parker’s Paws Animal Hospital. “Make sure they’re not ulcerated, they’re not licking them a lot because sometimes it takes a little bit of time, like a few hours, to notice that they were hurt.”
There are a few products pet owners can use to help heal and prevent injuries.
Many pet stores sell balm to put on pet’s paws before and after they go outside. They also sell booties to place on each paw if your pet is on pavement frequently.
Manuel said you should always bring your dog into the vet’s office if they have badly damaged their paw pads.
“We usually have to put them on some pain medication or antibiotics, depending on what it looks like,” said Manuel. “Then also bandaging them until their healed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.