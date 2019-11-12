NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - What are the streets in Nashville where drivers get the most parking tickets?

The number one spot is Gay Street.

Steve Hooven, downtown for a business meeting, isn't gambling. He plugs the meter at $2.25 an hour.

"I don't want a ticket," he said. "I just won't chance it."

News4 took a year worth of Metro parking tickets and came up with parking ticket hot spots.

Gay Street is a short street downtown with 81 meters, yet it has the highest number of parking tickets issued: 2,185.

Will Sutton, a parking enforcement officer, wrote hundreds of them. What bothers him, he said, is people ignoring the meter even if he warns them he’s about to give then a ticket.

"They see you, don’t pay you no attention, and just go about their business," Sutton said.

Nashville driver owes $35K in parking fines Drivers in Nashville owe a staggering amount in unpaid parking tickets, more than $3 million in all.

News4 found that a lot of the people repeatedly getting tickets are downtown workers. They'd rather pay the $11 parking fine, which is cheaper than most parking garages.

"The meters are a pretty good bargain," Amons said to Hooven, the man plugging his meter. "If you can get a spot. I just kind of got lucky today," Hooven said.

It's an open secret, said Metro Council member Colby Sledge.

"Yeah if you take that gamble, most of the time you're going to win," Sledge said.

He sponsored the bill, which just passed Metro Council, that will raise the fine for parking tickets to $25.

What are the other ticket hot-spots? Here are the top five:

Gay Street. 24th Avenue between Garland Street and Children's Way near Vanderbilt University Medical Center. 10th Avenue South. McLemore Street. Lea Avenue - again, lots of tickets there because workers ignored the meters.

You might get a ticket once in a while, but News4 found chronic violators. Eight people had more than 50 tickets in just one year.

The owner of this car at Second Avenue North and Church Street, Trevor Clark, has received 104 parking tickets.

Traffic court said he pays his tickets on time and that he's one of their best customers.