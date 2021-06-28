NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The 15th Annual Music City Hot Chicken Festival will be held Sunday from noon-4 p.m. in East Park.

The festival opens with the Hot Chicken Festival Parade, including antique fire trucks and festive throws, beginning at Eighth Street and Woodland and heading toward downtown.

The event benefits Friends of Shelby Park and Bottoms.

This year’s festival is dedicated to the memory of Bolton Matthews, founder, and together with his wife Dollye, owner of Bolton’s Spicy Chicken and Fish. Matthew’s restaurant opened on Main Street in East Nashville in 1997. He was a fixture of the festival and a prominent Black business owner in Nashville. Matthews was nephew to one of the original hot chicken proprietors, Bolton Polk, who started Columbo’s Hot Chicken in downtown Nashville. Matthews passed away on June 2.

The amateur cooking contest is the Hot Chicken Festival’s head-to-head cooking competition. This year six chefs will have the opportunity to impress a judging panel of hot chicken connoisseurs. The contest will take place on Thursday at 10 a.m. at the Nashville Farmers Market. The six teams will begin cooking at 12:30 p.m. and the winner will be announced by 2 p.m.

“This is Nashville’s great culinary challenge,” said Katrina Ware, Cooking Contest coordinator, in a news release. “Nashville is blessed with hot chicken. We have some of the best amateur hot chicken teams in this year’s contest fighting for the trophy and bragging rights.”

At the festival on July 4, Nashville area’s most acclaimed hot chicken establishments, including Prince’s Hot Chicken, Bolton’s Spicy Chicken and Fish, Chicken Shack Express, Hurt’s Hot Chicken, Slow Burn, Lilly’s Hot Chicken, Hattie B’s and Party Fowl, will also be on site selling items from their menus.

“This festival is a celebration of the people of Nashville, and our indigenous food – hot chicken,” said Hot Chicken Festival founder and former Nashville Mayor Bill Purcell in a news release. “We celebrate our freedoms as a nation and as people in Nashville, where we also have the freedom to share Hot Chicken with our friends and all our neighbors.

Purcell will lead the Festival’s opening parade, sponsored by the Nashville International Airport. The parade will feature numerous antique fire trucks, Nashville’s Roller Girls, two of Nashville’s largest wreckers, the Nashville Ghost Busters, beads and more parade throws. There will also be a Kids Zone at the event led by Warner Elementary.

For information about the festival, click here.