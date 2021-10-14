NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Many hospitals are still overrun with COVID patients and as they work to keep up, they face another threat – ransomware attacks.
Cyber security experts said the volume is increasing and so is the ransom cost.
Over the summer The Wall Street Journal reported an attack at an Oregon hospital shut down patient monitors tracking vital signs and a few months ago in Alabama a hospital’s computers were disabled for eight days and medical staff was cut off from monitors for fetal heartbeats in 12 delivery rooms.
Cybersecurity experts said these attackers aren’t just going after the hospital’s information, but the patients whose information they’re stealing.
Year-over-year there’s been about a 100% increase in volume of ransomware attacks.
Cybersecurity experts said you should get identity theft protection to help protect yourself.
