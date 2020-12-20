NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - State health officials said the rise in current COVID-19 infections can be attributed to the Thanksgiving holiday, which leaves officials concerned with the upcoming Christmas holidays.

Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey urged Tennesseans not to travel to visit family during the holiday season.

“It will require Tennesseans to change their interpersonal relations,” said Piercey during a press briefing on Sunday afternoon. “We’re asking people not to gather with people outside their households. We have to change our behaviors.”

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee will address the state on Sunday evening.

Tennessee now has the highest infection rate in the country with more than 40% new cases above average reported.

“The latest numbers are very dramatic and most certainly due to the Thanksgiving surge,” said Piercey. “There have been multiple household gatherings where thousands have been infected. The growth has driven a startling rise in hospitalizations.”

Piercey said many of the cases at household gatherings happened after individuals were asymptomatic and felt fine. Days later they reported feeling ill or testing positive.

Most patients are hospitalized on days 5-8 of the illness.

The new cases and increase in hospitalizations have put a strain on state hospitals, especially those in the Northeast Tennessee region.

Medically-trained National Guard soldiers and 32 federal DMAT team members have been deployed to a hospital system in northeast Tennessee.

Piercey said that area is a unique situation. It has one health system that covers the entire area and southern Virginia and the closest referral hospital instate is in Knoxville. Knoxville hospitals are nearing capacity as well.

“When that system gets pretty full, they don’t have a lot of other places to send their patients. They have had more assistance than other hospitals. We’re doing everything we can to support them,” Piercey said.

Piercey said that patients with COVID-19 current account of 25% of all patients in hospital beds and 40% of ICU beds in the state. She said hospitals are usually around 70% of capacity at most times of the year.

“When you put it all in context of what normally is there, you can easily see what the strain is on hospitals,” she said.

Piercey said two hospitals in rural West Tennessee had to request ventilators. The state sent ventilators to one hospital and was able to find a medical equipment rental company to provide them to the other hospitals.

“We have many health systems and healthcare companies in Tennessee,” said Piercey. “Tennesseans have always been able to count on their hospitals.

“This is about having access to emergency and life-saving care. We want to be able to preserve access to these hospital resources.”

Piercey said most Tennessee hospitals are below capacity, but some are not allowing transfer of patients, making others perceive it has reached capacity.

“There’s a difference between patients being transferred and being admitted through the ER,” said Piercey. “Often times hospitals will keep a few beds open, both in floor and ICU, for patients coming through the emergency room. A lot of time hospitals will say I’m not taking transfers and that can be interpreted that they’re 100% full.”

Piercey said most hospitals hadn’t taking patient transfers in the last 2-3 weeks.

The health commissioner said there is no plans to open any of the alternative care facilities that have been established in Memphis and Nashville because of staffing issues.

“Opening alternative care sites, issue isn’t physical capacity. Hospitals have more space they could use. The problem is that they don’t have staff to do that,” said Piercey. “We would rely on the same staff to open alternative care sites. Our contingency plan was to use contract staffing. All the contract staffing agencies we would be using are maxed out inside hospitals.”