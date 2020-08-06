NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It can be hard to explain to children what COVID-19 is and why we all have to wear masks.
But Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt has designed tools to help them better understand it all.
“There’s a way for us to really relate to kids and families and help make this experience a little bit less scary,” said Allie Leidy, a child life specialist.
Their team is easing those fears and questions.
“As a child life team we have created preparations that you can find online on our website to for your children to understand why they have to wear a mask, what it is like if they have to get a COVID swab as well as different coloring books and social stories to really teach the importance of wearing a mask,” said Leidy.
If you’re interested in learning more click here.
