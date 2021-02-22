NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The manager of a hookah bar was arrested early Sunday morning for violating a Metro Health order.
Police said Ambrosia Cruickshank was arrested after police visited Ambrosia Hookah Bar Lounge, 123 Ewing Dr., regarding a business in violation of the health order that closes businesses that serve business at midnight.
At around 12:55 a.m. officers saw around 75-100 people leave the business.
According to the affidavit, Cruickshank has been given misdemeanor citations two times previously.
Police said Cruickshank was “taken into custody due to the likelihood that the offense will continue.”
She is set to appear in court on April 27 on Sunday’s charges. She has May court appearances for the previous citations.
