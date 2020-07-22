Several homes have been evacuated after a natural gas leak in north Nashville.
The Nashville Fire Department said around 8-10 homes were evacuated near the intersection of Ewing Drive and Richmond Hill Drive.
Traffic is restricted in the area and Piedmont Gas is attempting to stop the leak.
