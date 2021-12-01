NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A meeting aimed to put together a plan to solve homelessness in the city got a little out of control Wednesday night.
It was the second of two meetings this week about the issue. The meeting Wednesday was supposed to result in a plan to present to the mayor to finally help fix homelessness in the city. Emotions were high, and some said it got in the way of the goal.
Arguably the most eventual part of the meeting happened about an hour in when a 57-year-old homeless woman walked in and grabbed everyone’s attention.
“Have you ever been outside in 40-degree weather like I did last night because you didn’t let me in your shelter,” the woman asked.
The woman said she couldn’t find anywhere to stay last night. She said as a female, it is difficult.
“I have to cry domestic violence, or I have to be a mental health victim, or I have to be an alcoholic,” the woman said. “I am none of those things.”
She said she is highly educated but homeless, and she mentioned she is a victim of cyber fraud. She said she was at the library Wednesday looking for a job when she saw the sign for the meeting and walked in.
“I can’t get any help from any of you people,” the woman said.
Some at the meeting like council member Courtney Johnston followed the woman out and helped her get housing for the night.
“It was a very real wow, aha moment,” Johnston said. “This can happen to anyone. She is going to have a roof over her head, and I am going to bring her there personally.”
The woman returned to the meeting to listen to more ideas, and people there said her story is exactly why something must be done.
“That was the most coherent thing I have heard said in the entire two nights,” someone said during the meeting.
The whole point of the meeting was to take ideas gathered at Tuesday night’s meeting and put together a plan to present to the mayor’s office to fix homelessness, but they fell short.
“You saw a lot of people who are emotional about this issue and some who have experienced homelessness,” Shulman said. “You saw what happened. There was so much of that that needed to come out, but it was hard for them to focus in on an actual plan.”
People said they hope Nashville fixes the problem. “You have empty buildings everywhere,” the homeless woman said. “But you have no affordable housing.”
Shulman said two ideas he is taking from these meetings to present to the mayor is raising the temperature requirement to open the city’s cold weather shelter from 28 to 32.
He also plans to discuss with the mayor getting homeless people to available motel rooms. Shulman said they plan to meet again in a few weeks in the hopes of finalizing the plan and hope the mayor attends.
