NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A house on Ashland City Highway was destroyed after a fire on Monday afternoon, the Nashville Fire Department said.

According to the fire department, firefighters contained the fire to one residential property. 

Metro Police told News 4 that a grandfather and his 16-year-old grandson live at this home. Police added that the two were out in the yard when the firefighters showed up, and the house was on fire.

Police told News 4 that grandfather was suicidal and possessed two knives. The crisis intervention team talked to him, and he surrendered peacefully.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

News4 has a crew headed to the scene and will provide updates.

 

