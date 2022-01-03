NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A house on Ashland City Highway was destroyed after a fire on Monday afternoon, the Nashville Fire Department said.
According to the fire department, firefighters contained the fire to one residential property.
Metro Police told News 4 that a grandfather and his 16-year-old grandson live at this home. Police added that the two were out in the yard when the firefighters showed up, and the house was on fire.
Police told News 4 that grandfather was suicidal and possessed two knives. The crisis intervention team talked to him, and he surrendered peacefully.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
News4 has a crew headed to the scene and will provide updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.