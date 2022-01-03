NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One person is in custody after a fire at a home on Ashland City Highway, the Nashville Fire Department said Monday.
The fire is contained to one residential property, according to the fire department.
Fire department crews had to stage a safe distance from the house due to reports of a gunman that was leaving the scene.
News4 has a crew headed to the scene and will provide updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.