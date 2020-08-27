NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A home in southeast Davidson County was damaged by a fire on Thursday morning.
Nashville Fire Department responded the fire in the 2400 block of Lavergne Couchville Pike this morning. The woman inside the home along with her dog were able to get out safely.
Fire investigators are on the scene to determine the cause of the fire. The homeowner said he left hot coals in the trash can at the back of the house and that may have been the cause.
Our personnel did a good job stopping a big house fire in the 2400 Block of Lavergne Couchville Pike. The woman inside along with her dog were able to get out safely. pic.twitter.com/yLMEyozAYr— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) August 27, 2020
Our fire investigators are on scene to find the cause of the fire. However the homeowner says he left the hot coals in the trashcan at the back of the house and that may have been the cause. However investigators will determine the cause. pic.twitter.com/7nNntpMVuy— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) August 27, 2020
