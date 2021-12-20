NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - If you’re planning to fly out of Nashville International Airport this holiday season, you may want to prepare now.

Airport officials encourage passengers to arrive two hours before the traveler’s prospective departures.

Barbara McBride is flying to Oakland, CA, for the Christmas holiday to spend time with her family. She arrived early to the airport to avoid delays.

McBride is one of the 25,000 passengers expected to travel from the airport this week.

“We’re now in two separate terminals. There’s the north and the south terminal. Know where your airline is located and that will speed things up a little bit, but again, with the high passenger number, we’re just going to have a lot of people navigating this space during the holiday time,” said Stacey Nickens, airport Assistant VP of Corporate Communication.

Nashville airport expects holiday travelers will double over last year With the holidays drawing closer, Nashville International Airport said it expects to 25,000 to 30,000 people fly out every day before New Year’s Day. Officials said that’s double the number of travelers seen last year around the holidays.

Ted Munger said he had a long layover on Monday. He said he’s a little concerned about the recent COVID-19 uptick with the Omicron variant.

“I’m a little apprehensive about it because of COVID and the new Omicron stuff,” said Munger. “Usually, I’ve been driving everywhere I’ve gone the last year, year-and-a-half.”

Airport officials said they understand COVID-19 concerns and that’s why they’re keeping safety protocols in place and all passengers are still mandated to wear a mask.

“We take preventative measures cleaning our bathrooms around the clock,” said Nickens. “Our touchless elevators and our UV light on our escalators to keep everything sanitized and fresh to protect everyone.”

For people planning to fly out of Nashville International this week, the best advice is to prepare ahead of time.

“Get here early. They say two hours. I’d give you three because you just don’t know and you just want to make sure that you’re relaxed and it’s fun and you’re not stressed,” said McBride.

It’s always important to check your flight status and TSA checkpoint lines before arriving at the airport.

