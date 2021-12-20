NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - With less than a week remaining until Christmas day, if you still have a few last-minutes gifts, shipping deadlines are approaching.
“I think with Christmas falling on a Saturday this year, I think everybody is pushing to get it in by Christmas eve, which is Friday,” said local resident John Bell.
Bell visited the U.S. Post Office early Monday for stamps and lines were hectic. Others at the same location on Charlotte Pike were also greeted with similar scenarios.
“I tried to get out as much as I could early. This really surprised me how long the lines were today. That is kind of crazy,” said Jeremy Burchard.
That’s the story worldwide as many people prepare to ship last-minute gifts. Experts said now is the final stretch to get your packages out for expected delivery before Christmas.
- Dec. 17: First-class mail (includes cards)
- Dec. 18: Priority mail
- Dec. 23: Priority mail express
- Dec. 21: Express Saver
- Dec. 22: 2-day and 2-day morning delivery
- Dec. 23: Overnight delivery
- Dec. 24: Same-day delivery
United Parcel Service deadlines
- Dec. 21: 3-day service
- Dec. 22: 2-day air service
- Dec. 23: Next-day air service
