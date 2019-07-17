NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The work of a widely-respect human rights leader in Nashville will be remembered for generations to come.

The Metro Historical Commission unveiled a historical marker on Wednesday for Rev. Bill Barnes.

In 1996 Barnes founded Edgehill United Methodist Church, one of Nashville’s first intentionally integrated churches.

It’s fitting that’s where the historical marker now sits.

Barnes died in 2017, but one of his close friends spoke about the significance of Wednesday’s event.

“The marker being in place serves much more than just one reason,” said Avi Porter. “Not only does it serve to show the giant of a man who walked a righteous journey, it stands as a reminder of what is left to be done.”

Barnes’ extraordinary contribution to the city is summarized on the marker as the “conscience of Nashville.”

