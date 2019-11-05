NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A new historical marker was dedicated on Tuesday to honor a Nashville barber who pushed to desegregate Nashville schools.
The Metro Historical Commission unveiled a marker for Alfred Z. Kelley outside of A.Z. Kelley Elementary.
Kelley was the lead plaintiff in a federal court case in the 1950s. The lawsuit asked Nashville schools to stop turning away students because of their race.
The lawsuit forced Nashville to develop a desegregation plan two years later.
Two of Kelly’s daughters were in attendance for the dedication ceremony.
“He never asked for recognition. He was really a humble man, but he never turned away an opportunity to help others,” said Ellen Kelley White, Alfred Z. Kelley’s daughter.
Kelley used to be a barber in town. His daughters said since he was self-employed, it was easier for him to take a stand since he couldn’t fire himself.
