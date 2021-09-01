NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Historic Nashville, Inc. announced donations toward to the preservation of two north Nashville sites on the 2020 Nashville Nine list of endangered properties: the Henry Allen Boyd and Georgia Bradford Boyd House and Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church.

The Boyd House at 1601 Meharry Blvd. is a symbol of one of the most powerful narratives in the city’s history – the ongoing struggle of African Americans to make the transition from enslaved persons to full-fledged citizens in Nashville.

The lives and careers of the house’s owners, Dr. Henry Allen Boyd and Georgia Bradford Boyd, impacted countless African Americans in the city and nation, as well as groups around the world.

The house, built in the 1930s, was designed by McKissack & McKissack, the first Black-owned architectural firm in the country and was acquired by Fisk University in 1938. It is currently listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Over the years, the Boyd House has suffered significant damage. The home is in dire need of repair and is facing the threat of demolition.

R.H. Boyd Publishing Corp. and Fisk University have launched a nationwide campaign to raise $1.1 million to restore the Boyd House for its historic value, while simultaneously creating academic spaces and opportunities to further the educational pursuits of students in the areas of business and entrepreneurship. The $5,000 contribution will go towards meeting the urgent fundraising goal, which has a looming deadline this month.

For information on the Boyd House or to donate, click here.

Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church, located at 908 Monroe St. in Buena Vista since its dedication in 1906, sustained severe damage during the March 2020 tornado.

The façade, bell tower and roof of the red brick church trimmed with stone were destroyed or severely compromised.

The church building, with its gabled bays facing both 10th and Monroe, and its Gothic and Romanesque details, has important ties to Nashville’s German and Black communities.

For the past year and a half, church leadership has been completing structural assessments, securing repair estimates, negotiating with insurance companies, and beginning to rebuild.

There are several immediate priority repairs needed that are not covered by insurance, such as HVAC and electrical work, which the donation will assist with to restore the church to a safe and usable space.