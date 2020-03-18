NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A building that was once part of a children’s mental health program near the intersection of Belmont Boulevard and Woodmont Boulevard collapsed on Wednesday morning.
The building is being offered for sale by the State of Tennessee General Services. The house was built in 1930 and was one of a group of homes used for the Cumberland House children’s mental health program.
According to a flyer on the General Services website, the entire block of buildings is for sale.
