NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Hillwood High community is in mourning after a teacher passed away over the weekend.
Stephen Campbell had been a digital design teacher at Hillwood High since 1993. He was 73.
In a statement, Metro Schools Interim Director Adrienne Battle said Campbell was a beloved teacher, but his memory lives on in the thousands of lives he’s impacted throughout his career.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.