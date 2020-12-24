NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Hillwood High School band will hold its 16th annual Christmas tree pickup for Davidson County residents.
Davidson County residents may schedule removal of their live trees online on Dec. 27, Jan. 2, Jan. 3, Jan. 9, Jan. 10 and Jan. 16. The cost is a minimum donation of $10 to the Hillwood High band.
Trees must be free of locking, decorations and lights. All trees are recycled into mulch once they are hauled away.
The entire process is contact-free to ensure safety.
