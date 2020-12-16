NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Hiller Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electrical will be donating over $5,500 in toys to Toys for Tots.
From Nov. 16 through Christmas Day, Hiller will donate $50 worth of toys to the organization with the purchase of a new tankless water heater. As a special incentive for homeowners to participate, Hill is offering a $250 Visa gift card with every tankless water heater during the promotion.
Toys for Tots, a non-profit organization, is committed to providing holiday cheer to less fortunate children each Christmas. The organization collects new, unwrapped toy donations from individuals and businesses and then distributes those to children who may not otherwise receive gifts. Toys for Tots has distributed over 584 million toys, supporting over 265 million children, since its inception in 1947 by the United State Marine Corps.
Hiller donated over $5,000 in toys last Christmas. Hiller’s founder and Chief Executive Officer Jimmy Hiller and his family will purchase shopping carts full of new toys and activities for children of all ages on Thursday, then deliver them to the Nashville-area Toys for Tots branch.
“We are so blessed to be able to give back to our communities’ children through Toys for Tots again this year,” Hiller said in a news release. “At Hiller, we believe that when we truly care about others, we all succeed. It is so important that we help organizations, like Toys for Tots, that are also dedicated to serving our same communities.”
