NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Experts said it’s been years since we’ve seen gas prices this year, especially around the Thanksgiving holiday.

Higher than normal gas prices are hitting drivers’ wallets like Nashville resident Elizabeth Jeffries, who’s now turned to other options to cutback the cost.

“It’s getting a little bit ridiculous, and I’ve dusted off my old CRX. It gets about 50 something miles to the gallon. I’m going to drive it a lot,” Jeffries said.

The national average for gas is $3.40 per gallon. Nashville’s average gas price is 30 cents less, but this time last year it was only $1.86.

“We’re doing things again. We’re getting back out there. Demand has built back up and unfortunately the supply just hasn’t caught back up,” Stephanie Milani, Director of Public Affairs for AAA, said.

Experts said the reason why gas prices are up this year is because there’s a bigger demand and more people are traveling on the road this year compared to last year. Consumers said high gas prices are hitting their wallets hard.

“They’re entirely too high. All I can afford to do is go to work and just sit at home and go to the store. I can’t take my kids anywhere really,” Leanna Rudolph, of Nashville, said.

Others said the high prices have made them switch to a different vehicle.

“I don’t drive my other car that’s more of a toy because of the gas mileage that it gets because it gets a little bit expensive,” Russell Fischer, of Nashville, said.

Biden to release oil reserves to combat high gas prices President Joe Biden on Tuesday will announce the release of emergency oil reserves to combat high energy prices ahead of the busy holiday travel season.

President Biden’s administration is planning to release oil from the nation’s strategic petroleum reserve, which they’re hoping will curve prices before the holiday season.

“Crude oil prices fluctuate that price at the pump can as well, but it’s not as immediate and sometimes it’s not as drastic as those rising and falling crude oil prices,” Milani said.

The Tennessee state gas average is the ninth lowest in the nation. Experts said geography and location helps Tennessee to have lower prices.