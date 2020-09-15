U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar visited Vanderbilt University Medical Center on Tuesday to meet with the doctors leading the vaccine and convalescent plasma clinical trials in ‘Operation Warp Speed.’
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said we could make big jumps in the next few weeks in the effort to come up with a COVID-19 vaccine.
Azar said there are three different vaccines that are in the Phase 3 Trial. One of them developed by Moderna and Vanderbilt is part of that vaccine trial.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is also investing in three other potential vaccines – that are still in earlier trials.
Azar said Pfizer is the drug company that could see data as early as October.
“We are currently manufacturing a vaccine,” Azar said. “We already have over a million in doses of vaccine manufactured that are going through quality control processes right now and we will keep manufacturing more.”
News 4 asked Azar, who would be the first to start receiving the vaccine.
“We really have to wait until we see the data from the clinical trials on vaccines because it may be that one vaccine safety and efficacy profile is more appropriate for elderly, vulnerable patients in nursing homes and another might be more appropriate for healthy health care workers or First responders,” Azar said.
The goal is Operation Warp Speed is to have 300 million doses of safe and effective vaccines with the initial doses available by January 2021.
