NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Evacuees from Louisiana are in the Midstate, and some are planning to help their neighbors when they go back.

Haley Clark and her family were loading a U-Haul full of food, water and other essentials on Monday. Her parents evacuated from Louisiana and came to Nashville on Saturday.

“Probably the worst hurricane that’s ever come through our local town. Probably the worst one ever in its history,” said Kevin Hebert, who evacuated Louisiana.

Kevin and Debbie Hebert are from Luling in St. Charles Parish, a town just outside New Orleans.

They left with very little as they made the trip to their daughter’s house.

“We don’t know how much water we got through the roof. We know there’s trees down on our house. There’s trees down on both of my parents’ homes. We have no idea what we’re going back to,” Kevin Hebert said.

The family couldn’t go back empty-handed. They bought tarps for friends, family and neighbors in the storm’s path.

Collecting supplies for Hurricane Ida victims Nashville's Haley Clark is collecting supplies that her parents can take back to Louisiana later this week after Hurricane Ida made landfall.

Clark took it one step further by posting on social media about collecting supplies.

“I think Nashville has been through a lot and we know what it means to be a community around here,” Clark said. “We had to life each other up after the tornado and Waverly just had flooding, everybody’s jumping in to help them, so it’s just what we do.”

Within hours of her post, the community responded in a big way.

“I’ve had random people stopping by my house all day and I just see someone randomly outside and they’re putting stuff in my garage,” Clark said.

Those actions are giving the family hope as they get ready to return home.

“We live in the greatest country in the world and I think we are more united than any of us give us credit for,” Kevin Hebert said. “In times of crisis, we’re Americans and we come through for our countrymates, absolutely.”

The Heberts said they play to head back to Louisiana either Tuesday or Wednesday.

If you would like to help, there’s still time. Contact Haley Clark via email for information on how you can help.