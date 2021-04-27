NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Hermitage Branch Library of the Nashville Public Library will be allowing in-person visits beginning Wednesday.
As with other participating locations, visitors will be able to browse the library’s collection, pick up their holds, access public computers and get quick reference help in person. Curbside service will also continue.
In-person programming, public meeting rooms, study rooms and copy machines remain unavailable at the Hermitage location for now.
This marks another step as Nashville Public Library continues its reopening plan, which began on March 31 when the Main Library, and the Madison and Southeast Branch libraries reopened to in-person visits. The Bordeaux and Edmondson Pike locations reopened on April 14.
The library plans to announce additional locations to open for in-person visits in the coming weeks.
Nashville Public Library also plans to reopen the Bridgestone-Firestone Conference Center, a multi-room facility designed to accommodate public and private events at the Main Library, on Sept. 1.
The library is accepting reservations to use the conference center.
For the time being, Nashville Public Library is limiting events to 50% capacity and requires that seating arrangements maximize social distancing. The library’s facilities coordinator will approve all arrangements.
Click for information on how to reserve space.
