NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville is in Phase Two of its reopening plan, but Metro health officials are warning residents they have to follow the guidelines or risk going off course.
Memorial Day weekend crowds like seen in Missouri and on beachers could spark an outbreak, said Dr. James Hildreth, President/CEO at Meharry Medical Center.
"Having witnessed what we've seen over the last few days, the Memorial Day holiday, where there were large groups of people, not wearing masks, not social distancing, we can be fairly certain that there will be minor outbreaks over the next two weeks, and those outbreaks can turn into surges, and we will find ourselves back where we started," Hildreth said.
On a hot Memorial Day weekend in Tennessee, people flocked to outdoor activities. Pictures shared on Instagram from Party Cove on Percy Priest Lake showed boats filled with groups of party-goers huddling together for selfies.
TWRA said it monitors for drunken boaters and people not wearing lifejackets, but not for social distancing. A TWRA spokesperson pointed out that "we are not under marshal law."
Video went viral over the weekend of a pool party at Lake of the Ozarks that was so crowded that Missouri health officials said everyone who was there should self-isolate for two weeks.
Private neighborhood parties in Nashville aren't monitored by the Metro Health Department. The health department's director Dr. Michael Caldwell said that if neighbors see that a party is out of hand, they should call the police.
"Let us know. I will work with the police to respond and at least let people know that we appreciate they socially distance," Caldwell said.
If there was an outbreak of virus at a party, the health department might be able to track down who was there and ask them to be tested.
Downtown Nashville is a bigger challenge. What if someone who's been to a crowded bar gets COVID-19? How do they trace the contacts there?
"You're right. That's a challenge, " Caldwell said.
"If there is a larger outbreak, we would let people know, if you have been to this particualr place at a certain time, please go get a test."
Metro's health department received 95 complaints on Monday of businesses that people suspected were not in complaince with the guidelines for Phase Two. Most complaints, the health department said, had to do with employees not wearing masks.
