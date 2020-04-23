NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Health officals are investigating a cluster of positive COVID-19 tests at the Trevecca Center for Rehabilitation and Healing.

Dr. Alex Jahangir, Chariman of the Metro Health Board and Metro Coronavirus Task Force, said 17 patients had tested positive at the facility on Tuesday.

"Metro Public Health officials along with the Tennessee Department of Health have responded to Trevecca Center after reports of positive tests late Tuesday," Jahangir said during Thursday's press briefing. "Once alerted to the situation, contact tracing immediatly began."

Jahangir said nearly 300 people have been tested at the facility over the last two days.

"As we reopen, we will face similar isolated incidents and this is how public health will respond by performing contact tracing quickly and responding immediately to a cluster of positive cases to contain the spread of this virus in our community," said Jahangir.

Carl Young, Administrator for the Trevecca Center for Rehabilitation and Healing, provided a statement:

"In partnership with the Metro Health Department and Tennessee Department of Health, our patients and employees at the Trevecca Center for Rehabilitation and Healing were tested for COVID-19 on April 22, 2020. We expect higher numbers of reported COVID-19 cases as a result of the testing, which is a common outcome across the city, state and country as testing capabilities increase. The safety and well-being of our patients and staff are our community’s top priority, and we will take the appropriate measures in coordination with local and state health officials to respond to the information we receive from testing in keeping patients, family members, and employees safe. "We will continue to work alongside the state, and collectively protect the patients, staff, and families affected by this virus by not releasing HIPAA protected information. "We continue to remain positive, and we continue to do our part to go above and beyond what is recommended by regulatory bodies to ensure the health and safety for those under our care."

The Tennessee Department of Public Health reported Wednesday that there were six confirmed cases at Trevecca Center.

The nursing home is operated by CareRite Centers, the same company that operates the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing where 21 patients have died because of COVID-19.

The health department is following several cluster situations, including the Tyson Foods plant in Goodlettsville and in southeast Nashville.

