NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Health departments across Tennessee are getting ready to administer the Pfizer vaccine to kids, but the Metro Nashville Health Department said it wants to make sure everyone is completely prepared and that’s why its roll-out date is Monday.

“We want to make sure all of our nurses are trained,” said Rachel Franklin, Bureau Director of the Communicable Disease and the Emergency Preparedness Bureau for Metro Nashville Public Health. “Giving a shot to a 5-year-old is different than giving a shot to a 20-year-old. We want to make sure that all the nurses, all the folks running our Meharry medical clinics feel good.

“We’re training. We trained yesterday, we trained today. We have more hands-on tomorrow and then we’ll roll out on Monday.”

The health department said its Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids arrived this week.

While some parents may be waiting for health departments to start to offer the vaccine, Davidson County mother Allison King’s children have all received their shot.

“It’s a huge, wonderful relief,” said King.

Her relief is a result of her three boys, 11-year-old Bennett and 6-year-old twins Graham and Tate, who got the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine.

“I’m really proud of my boys. They don’t like to get shots, but we’re really eager for our lives to resemble something close to normal,” said King. “All three of my children participated in a trial and we know they that they got the actual vaccine. My 11-year-old got the placebo and so today he received the real vaccine.”

King’s children were part of a trial at Clinical Research Associates in Nashville. She said they applied to be in the trial in August when the COVID-19 Delta variant was surging. Her kids were admitted into the trail in October. She said she talked to her kids about getting the vaccine.

“I wanted them to know early on that this was a temporary inconvenience for a long-term gain. Even my little ones knew that this might be unpleasant, it might hurt for a little bit. I held their hand,” said King. “My oldest is very nervous with needles, and today when he got his shot, he barely flinched, and I was so proud.”

King said she was eager to get her kids vaccinated as soon as possible.

“I want them to be able to have birthday parties inside again,” said King. “We can worry less about our kids quarantining at school. That’s huge. I know I’m a lucky parent that my kids don’t want to miss school. So, the idea that they won’t have to miss it because they are vaccinated is a huge relief to all of us.”

The health department said the vaccine will be available for kids at its two drive-thru locations and other pop-up locations.

“We’ll also be going out to two high schools each next Monday, Wednesday and Friday in Davidson County. We’re going to be doing that over the next couple of weeks. We’ve planned these locations in partnership with Metro Schools. They are on our popup calendar,” said Franklin.

Metro Nashville Public Health said parents don’t need to make an appointment to get their kids vaccinated.

“Anyone who wants a Pfizer vaccine that’s at least 5 years old can get a vaccine at those pop-ups, whether it’s a pediatric dose, a booster or if someone wants their first shot,” said Franklin.

Franklin reminds parents that the pediatric dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is different.

“It’s a smaller dose. We do not give adult doses to the children,” said Franklin. “The pediatric doses are very specific to them for their smaller bodies. For those who are worried about that, there have been measures taken into consideration to make them very safe for children.”

Health experts said after a child gets their first shot of the Pfizer vaccine, they can get the second dose at least three weeks later.

Click to find the hours and locations of Metro’s drive-thru and pop-up locations.