NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Public Health is reserving doses for those who work in the hospitality industry.

The health department said its reserving 500 doses each day for people who work in the hospitality industry, something those in the industry said is needed.

“I feel like we are essential workers also because, well, people eat out. They have to eat,” said Chuck Cinelli.

Cinelli and his mother own Coco’s Italian Market and indoor dining is getting busy again.

“The more people to get vaccinated, the more they are coming out to eat,” said Rachel Gladstone, Director of Special Events at Coco’s Italian Market.

Those working in the hospitality industry are some of the most at risk of contracting the virus, serving people who are typically not wearing their masks because they’re eating or drinking.

“Some of my staff who are still caregivers for the elderly have not come back or they work in our prep kitchen,” said Cinelli.

Metro health officials said they are allocating 500 doses a day between now and April 13 for restaurant and bar workers, a move that Cinelli said is needed.

“I think it’s important that we get the vaccines,” said Cinelli.

If you are someone who works in the hospitality industry, you can register to get the Pfizer vaccine, administered at the Music City Center, now. Click here or call Metro’s COVID-19 hotline at 615-862-7777 or Spanish language line at 615-326-9986 to schedule an appointment.