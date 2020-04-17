NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro health officials said around 90 workers at the Tyson Foods plant in Goodlettsville have tested positive for COVID-19.
The Metro Public Health Department estimates among the employees who tested positive that 60 reside in Davidson County and 30 reside in other counties.
Metro Public Health is conducting contact tracing among the confirmed cases of Davidson County residents. Plant employees who are residents of other counties will be monitored by the health deaprtments where they live.
The Metro Public Health Department began the investigation into the cluster of COVID-19 cases at the Tyson plant last week.
MPHD epidemiologists continue to work with Tyson officials on the steps the company is taking to mitigate the threat of the disease as part of plant operations.
A Tyson spokesperson told News4 COVID-19 is actually not a food safety concern:
COVID-19 is not considered a food safety concern. The CDC says “currently there is no evidence to support transmission of COVID-19 associated with food.” USDA reports “There is no evidence at this time to suggest that the Coronavirus is a foodborne pathogen.” According to a statement from the FDA, “we are not aware of any reports at this time of human illnesses that suggest COVID-19 can be transmitted by food or food packaging."
