NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic continues to improve a few days after Phase 1 of the Roadmap For Reopening Nashville's Economy was implemented.
The Metro Public Health Department reported just 10 new cases on Thursday from the previous 24 hours, bringing the county's total to 3,889. Four deaths were also reported on Thursday bringing the total to 42.
"The transmission rate is less than one, meaning one sick person is passing the virus to one person or less," said Dr. Alex Jahangir, chair of the Metro Coronavirus Task Force. "The increase of 10 cases over the last 24 hours is remarkably low number."
"We're encouraged by neighbors following public guidelines for reopening," said Mayor John Cooper. "Protect yourself, social distance, face covering and frequent hand washing."
Jahangir continued to defend Nashville's numbers at Thursday's daily briefing after an unreleased briefing from the White House indicated Nashville may be one of the next hot spots.
"Inaccurate national reporting suggests Nashville will see an increased outbreak," said Jahangir. "Those reports took numbers from surrounding counties into account, including Trousdale County and Rutherford County."
Trousdale County's reported positive cases has been impacted by an outbreak at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center in Hartsville. More than 1,300 inmates tested positive for COVID-19 at the facility and two deaths have been reported there.
"Nashville is in good shape. We need to set the record straight," said Jahangir.
On Wednesday Vanderbilt University School of Medicine reported in its fourth report that data showed the COVID-19 virus is stable in Tennessee. A transmission rate previously predicted to be 1,200 has now been lowered to 300.
Dr. James Hildreth, the President and CEO of Meharry Medical College, said he's been getting a lot of comments from people "who seem to think that science is a nuisance and that we are creating problems" by talking about it.
"For us to not tell the truth about the virus would do harm," said Hildreth.
"We could still see a spike," said Jahangir. "We need to stay the course."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.