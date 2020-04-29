NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Public Health Department is investigating a possible isolated outbreak of COVID-19 at the temporary homeless shelter set up at The Fairgrounds Nashville.
Dr. Alex Jahangir, chairman of the Metro Coronavirus Task Force, said at Tuesday's press conference that four people who entered the facility without showing symptoms have now tested positive.
"These people were screened when they first arrived at the Fairgrounds and did not have any symptoms of the virus," Jahangir said. "When the individual started showing symptoms, they were tested and moved to the self-isolation portion of the shelter for people awaiting results."
Jahangir said the residents of the facility and staff would begin being tested for the virus on Wednesday. Around 220 people will be tested.
"We will continue to contact trace to investigate and contain this outbreak," said Jahangir.
Jahangir said it is believed the individuals did not contract the virus at the shelter.
Metro currently has two buildings at the Fairgrounds it is using for a shelter for the homeless. One building is being used for people who show no signs of the virus, the other is used for isolation. Jahangir said when questioned that Metro did have another building prepared in the city to use in case the people staying at the Fairgrounds had to be moved. He would not identify the location.
