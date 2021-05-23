NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Code Orange Health Advisory has been issued for the Nashville area until midnight.
A Code Orange Health Advisory for Ozone means ground level Ozone concentrations within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards.
The general public is not likely to be affected. Active children and adults and people with a respiratory disease such as asthma should limit outdoor exertion.
Visit the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation website for additional information.
