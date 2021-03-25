NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Winter Fry knew the sky just didn’t look good.
“Then all of a sudden, the skies just got black. Everything was going off, and then we heard sirens,” Fry said.
Emerging from her house on 1025 Davidson St., she saw why she’d heard a loud crunching sound.
A tree had fallen directly onto her next-door neighbor’s front porch and home.
The woman wasn’t home, and Fry had never met her.
“Have never talked to them before,” Fry said.
But then she saw the woman arrive, a person she had never actually spoken to.
Fry did what came instinctively.
She walked down to the sidewalk to the sobbing stranger and hugged her.
“It’s OK. It’s OK. It’s OK. Come here,” Fry said.
Her next-door neighborhood, Graciela Maniscalco, could only cry on Fry’s shoulder.
“Thank you for hugging me,” she said.
“I was like, girl to girl,” Fry laughed.
The two then realized the storm had removed what separated them in the past.
“The fence that divides our two houses is completely torn down,” Fry said.
After Maniscalco made sure her cat was OK, she opened the door to her deck, finding that the tree that demolished it might be a mixed blessing.
Her mom had been meaning to remodel the deck.
There would be more room for new friends.
“Positive, positive, look for the positives,” Fry laughed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.