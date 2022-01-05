The Snow forecast shouldn't take any Nashvillians by surprise, so today at Hardware stores around town many took extra steps to be prepared. News 4's Terry Bulger shows us.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - With snow in the forecast, many hardware stores around town took extra steps on Wednesday to be prepared.

What’s expected to fall from the skies on Thursday can only be battled when it hits the ground.

That’s what brought so many people to Belle Meade’s Hart Ace Hardware today for ice melter, mega warmers and shovels.

You can call it over-reaction or just being prepared.

“It’s just being a little more prepared,” one customer said. “I wanted to say we’re ready for anything, at least more prepared than we would have been.”

The choice is how prepared. You can choose 11-pound ice-melt prepared or 40.

That jingle is the joy of January if you own a hardware store.

“We always love snow. It’s just good for us,” a businessman said.

Safety and smart come first, and fills the shelves, here, but sledding and fun is part of it too.

On Aisle 5 you will find these Slippery Racer sleds in red, green and sold out.

Daniel Maynard got a green sled.

Currently Hart Ace Hardware is good still on shovels and ice melter, but the next shipment won’t come until Friday.

If the snow sticks, that won’t be too late.

 

Feature Reporter

Terry Bulger

