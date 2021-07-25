NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Hands On Nashville is seeking volunteers to help survivors of the March 2020 tornado to move belongings the next two weekends.
Next Saturday morning the organization is seeking volunteers to help a tornado survivor move their belongings from onsite storage to their newly renovated home.
On Aug. 7, help is needed to help a survivor move belonging from their home to onsite storage in preparation for repairs.
We need four volunteers to help tornado survivors move back into their newly completed homes! This opportunity is from 9 a.m. to noon NEXT SATURDAY, July 31! If you're available to help, please sign up here: https://t.co/Ky074oBkih#NashvilleTornado #VolunteerNashville #Nashville pic.twitter.com/zPIvxfYb1u— Hands On Nashville (@HONashville) July 24, 2021
The essential functions of the volunteer opportunity include:
- Load and unload items as directed, to and from PODS, homes, trucks, dumpsters, etc.
- Be able to physically load, unload, sort survivor personal items and on-property debris of varying sizes and weight by hand and hand-truck.
- Lift, carry, push and pull items on a continuous and repetitive basis.
- Works well with fellow volunteers and on- or off-site leadership
- Must be able to work independently or within a team environment
Physical demands:
- Volunteers should wear footwear for, and be comfortable with, navigating uneven terrain
- Our volunteers should be able to: walk, stand, bend, twist, kneel, crouch, lift, push, pull, carry, and place items in and out of homes, in and out of PODS, or collect debris and move to dumpsters in a safe and efficient manner
- All volunteers must be able to life up to 50 pounds on a continuous and repetitive basis
- The dress code for this type of opportunity is casual business (no rips, tears, major stains – but OK to get it dirty).
