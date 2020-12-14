NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Ever since COVID hit, gun stores have struggled to keep merchandise on shelves.
“Some people are just kind of paranoid and think, ‘I need to collect all the ammo I can get and all the firearms I can get,’” said Bob Allen, a former Metro Police officer who now runs the training program at Royal Range in Bellevue.
Many of those buying guns are first timers.
In fact, at Royal Range, they’re seeing a record number of people buying guns who have never shot one.
“You see people buy a really expensive firearm and get zero training,” said Allen.
He said it needs to be the other way around. Beginners should by a mid-range gun and invest more in training because when it comes to handling guns, there’s a lot to learn and know.
“How do I get it out of my holster and put on my nightstand at night? How do I get it from my nightstand and put it in my car or on my body?” said Allen.
The reason most are buying guns now is because they want to protect themselves and their families. The last thing they want is to accidently hurt someone they love.
Experts at the Royal Range said, by all means, become a gun owner, but they also said do it responsibly.
“Obviously we love them because we work here,” said Allen. “I’ve carried one all my adult life and it’s a process. You don’t just get one and start carrying it around, or you shouldn’t. It’s a whole process. You need to do the right thing and do it the right way.”
