NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A new group trying to hold transpotainment vehicles accountable plans to confront the Transportation Licensing Commission on Thursday.

This latest push to control the industry comes after a man fell of a party bus and injured himself last month.

The group plans to demand the board to stop all approval of party vehicles.

Safe Fun Nashville said it has 2,000 people signing a petition to back them up.

The board is meeting at 1:30 p.m. to consider approving 32 additional party vehicles, including 10 pedal taverns.