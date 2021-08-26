NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A new group trying to hold transpotainment vehicles accountable plans to confront the Transportation Licensing Commission on Thursday.
This latest push to control the industry comes after a man fell of a party bus and injured himself last month.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A tourist was taken to the hospital early Thursday after he fell from, and was run over by a party bus in downtown Nashville.
The group plans to demand the board to stop all approval of party vehicles.
Safe Fun Nashville said it has 2,000 people signing a petition to back them up.
The organization Safe Fun Nashville is holding a press conference on Broadway to discuss what they feel are "common-sense safety standards for party vehicles."
The board is meeting at 1:30 p.m. to consider approving 32 additional party vehicles, including 10 pedal taverns.
