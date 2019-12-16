NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Demonstrators on Tuesday will call for Metro Nashville to restore the funding for the Barnes Fund, which is the city’s affordable housing trust fund.
Nashville Organized for Action and Home is holding the demonstration on Tuesday afternoon at Nashville Public Square Park.
The group said the city is facing an affordable housing crisis and the Barnes Fund is the only tool the city has to build affordable housing.
Last week the city’s finance director said the city would cut the annual funding for the Barnes Fund in an effort to balance the budget in response to the state comptroller’s concerns.
Mayor John Cooper has said he hopes to approve more grants for the Barnes Fund in the spring.
