NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Save Our Fairgrounds is asking a judge for a restraining order against the Nashville Sports Authority.
The Sports Authority has to reconsider a contract for the new soccer stadium after a judge said the contract for the main construction company was invalid because it was approved in a meeting without adequate public notice.
The Sports Authority is expected to reconsider the contract at Thursday's meeting.
Save Our Fairgrounds says the public still won't have the ability to participate in the meeting because it held online only because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
