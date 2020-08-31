NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Rebuilding Nashville since the March tornado has been a massive undertaking, from rebuilding homes to improving Nashville’s canopy.
The Nashville Tree Conservation Corps has been out planting trees. The group planted 465 trees in neighborhoods.
The next big project is planting 500 trees along Shelby Avenue.
“A greener, more livable Nashville – that’s the goal for everyone,” said Jim Gregory, chairman of the Nashville Tree Conservation Corps. “That’s all we want is a more livable city and starting with trees.”
They are hoping to have the Shelby Avenue project done by November. When completed it will be a two-mile canopy.
