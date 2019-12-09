NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The proof is in the numbers – Nashvillians don’t like to vote.
Now there’s a group of people tasked with getting people out to the polls on election day. The city’s Special Committee on Voting and Civic Engagement met on Monday.
The group is trying to figure out why turnout is so low in municipal elections and how to get the turnout to improve. So far they’ve found a number of issues.
“There are all sorts of reasons, difficulty in registering, confusing forms, limited hours when you can vote, early voting hours and voting locations not being convenient, psychological barriers, feeling my vote doesn’t matter, people getting elected and don’t list to me after that,” said Metro Councilmember Ginny Welsch, chair of the committee.
The group is one of Metro Council’s special committees tasked with solving problems facing the city. They will complete a report with recommendations and submit it to the Vice Mayor’s office in January.
