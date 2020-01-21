NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Advocates say public health is at risk right now because of trash and human feces along the Cumberland River where the river meets downtown.
It’s a spot that is popular among tourists.
Save the Cumberland’s president is urging Mayor John Cooper to take action.
“The sanitary conditions, probably as worse than has ever been seen since the Civil War. You know there’s stories about feces and stuff running down the streets during the Civil War and we’re at that point now,” said Vic Scoggin. “We’re talking about our drinking water here and our recreational water and this is not as bad as most places.”
Advocates said the area where all of this is happening is owned by the government and has a no trespassing sign.
