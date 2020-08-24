NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An organization has filed a lawsuit in Davidson County Chancery Court alleging that Gov. Bill Lee has exceeded his authority by issuing executive orders and delegating authority to county mayors, according to a lawsuit filed on Monday.
Citizens for Limited Government and Constitutional Integrity, Inc. filed the lawsuit. In March Lee began issuing executive orders under the authority of the state’s emergency powers statute.
“Since then, the Governor has issued executive orders purporting to have the force of law carrying civil penalties and has delegated authority to county executives to issue mandates in their respective counties, all of which is unconstitutional according to the Tennessee Constitution,” said Gary Humble, founder and president of Citizens for Limited Government and Constitutional Integrity, Inc., in a news release.
The group launched an online resolution on Friday making the constitutional argument against Lee’s use of the state’s emergency powers statute. The resolution has received over 1,000 signatures over the weekend by citizens of Tennessee, business owners and elected officials demanding that the governor and county executives ceases and desist from “continuing to issue unconstitutional orders and/or regulations based on illegitimate delegated authority,” and “restrain themselves to performing their lawful duties” under the Tennessee Constitution.
The group, represented by attorney Gary Blackburn, filed the lawsuit against Lee by intervening in existing litigation in chancery court.
