NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A groundbreaking was held on Tuesday to help assist in the fight for affordable housing in Davidson County.
Messer Construction partnered with The Housing Fund to help build the first of 15 homes for Nashville Community Land Trust.
The organization is being backed by Nashville Mayor David Briley to help communities have affordable housing.
“So with the Community Land Trust, the funds will always stay in the trust so now the individual has the ability to move into a structure, and this is a single family house where they won’t have to worry about paying on the land cause the fund will always own the land,” said Marshall Crawford, The Housing Fund CEO.
Crawford said he hopes to have more groundbreakings over the next couple of months.
