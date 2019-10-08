Grief-stricken father speaks out after learning son, ex-wife's deaths

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A grief-stricken father speaks out in a raw and emotional interview after learning what his children and ex-wife endured at the hands of a killer.

“The detective called me and told me something had happened to my son and my ex-wife and that my daughters in the hospital,” Lewis Taylor said through tears.

He met with News4 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center Tuesday where he said his older daughter’s stab wound have been sewn up, and she can now walk around.

“She's suffering with cuts and bruises. I have to watch her, you know? I can't do anything it’s already too late,” said Taylor.

He said he didn’t know about his wife’s abusive boyfriend.

“I’m late. I can’t do nothing. I got to watch her suffer. God forbid my son suffered, but I know he did,” he said.

His 16-year-old daughter, Alexis, walked him through the haunting moments Jermaine Agee allegedly broke into their home, stabbed her, her mother Mayra Garcia and her brother, 13-year-old Jayden Taylor, before commanding their mother to kill her 8-year-old daughter.

“He wanted to kill everybody,” Taylor said. “He told my daughter he wanted to kill all five of them and light the house on fire.”

Taylor said Alexis saved his youngest daughter’s life.

“If she wouldn’t have wrestled the knife from him, he would have [done] something to my kid,” said Taylor. “He would’ve [done] something to my youngest daughter. That’s how big of a monster I think he is.

“The system is broken. This should’ve never happened. She filed a protection order. She did everything she was supposed to do. They didn’t come. They let her go. They didn’t do nothing.”

Now Taylor’s life will revolve around justice.

“He’s a monster. He doesn’t deserve to live. He doesn’t deserve to live. He deserves everything he did to my child. My ex-wife,” he said. “I hope he gets the death penalty because I won’t let this go.

“Somebody got to watch after my kids. I have to be there for my kids, the two that survived. I will be there for them. I’m not leaving there side ever again.”

Taylor has set up a GoFundMe for funeral and medical expenses.