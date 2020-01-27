NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A family is pleading for a teenage suspect to return a mother’s car.
Metro Police said the teen carjacked the woman at gunpoint at the October Homes Apartments in Madison on Thursday. The woman had her children with her at the time.
The grandmother of those children, Lula Mosley, called 911 moments after it happened.
“Somebody just robbed and took her car. Her pocketbook is in there. Her phone is in there, everything,” Mosley told a 911 dispatcher.
Police said the woman was getting out of the car with her kids when a teenage boy came up to her with his face covered.
“I’m just thanking God that everybody’s OK. She gave him the keys and then nobody got hurt,” Mosley said.
He told the woman he was sorry because she had her 12-year-old and 2-year-old with her.
“Tom me, I feel like you ain’t that sorry. If you were that sorry, you would’ve walked away, you would’ve never took her car,” Mosley said.
Police are still looking for that teen and the car he stole.
It’s been a traumatizing time for the woman, but she’s trying to move past it. She had a message for the teen.
“She has prayed about this. She has forgaven you for what you did to her and her kids,” Mosley said.
The victim is a federal employee and had a gun, phone, iPad, personal belongings and a Federal ID in the car.
Investigators are searching for a newer model maroon Ford Fusion with Tennessee license plate 4H2-0W0. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers.
