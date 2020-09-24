NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As Nashville moves to Phase Three on its Roadmap for Reopening, the Grand Ole Opry will be able to resume performances with an audience present.

Mayor John Cooper said Thursday morning that 500 people could attend the Grand Ole Opry's 95th Anniversary show on Saturday, Oct. 3.

The move to Phase Three also means restaurants can continue to offer dine-in service at 50% capacity, resume seated-only service at bars and seat parties up to eight persons at a table. Limited service restaurants and bars may operate at 50% capacity with social distancing, up to a maximum of 100 people on each floor and an additional 100 people per outdoor space. All restaurants and bars must close at 11 p.m.

Transpotainment vehicles can resume operation at 50% capacity or a maximum of 15 people. Live entertainment is permitted, but dance floors remain closed. Curbside and to-go alcohol sales and open containers remain banned in the Midtown and Downtown areas.

Retail stores and commercial businesses may continue at 75% capacity. Employees must be screened daily and wear masks.

No personal gatherings over 25 is allowed. Weddings, funerals and similar ceremonies can resume at 1/3 capacity or 500 people. Masks are required.

Last week Cooper announced the Tennessee Titans and Nashville Soccer Club could play with a reduced capacity beginning in October.